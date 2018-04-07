Timeless faces acid test at the Madras Race Club Trophy

The SK Sunderji-trained Timeless, who is bidding for third straight victory in 40 days in the feature event of Saturday's seven-race evening card, the Madras Race Club Trophy



Representational picture

The SK Sunderji-trained Timeless, who is bidding for third straight victory in 40 days in the feature event of Saturday's seven-race evening card, the Madras Race Club Trophy.

It cannot be denied that trainer Sunderji has accomplished a commendable feat with Timeless. He has kept the horse in razor sharp condition only through the race runs, as the last published spurt of the horse was on February 6, exactly two months ago. No doubt Timeless has won both his recent races in a commanding fashion, but meeting four top class sprinting rivals in class I without work will be viewed as an acid test for the Surfrider - Showstopper four-year-old. Mygrator and Abbey are expected to match strides with him.

First race at 5 pm.

Selections:

M D Petit Plate (Class IV; 2000m)

Yellowstone 1, In It To Win It 2, Finest Moment 3.

Girl From Ipanema Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Massimo 1, Grand Accord 2, Gloriosus 3.

Bahrain Trophy (For 3y, 1000m)

Excellent 1, Riquewihr 2, Colombianaprincess 3.

Madras Race Club Trophy (Class I; 1200m)

Timeless 1, Mygrator 2, Abbey 3.

StyleCracker Stakes (For 4y, class IV; 1200m)

Queens Best 1, True Grit 2, Nembe Greek 3.

Ahu Plate - Div I (Class V; 1000m)

Blazing Steps 1, Arvan 2, Abraxas 3.

Ahu Plate - Div II (Class V; 1000m)

Beyond Forces 1, Scion 2, Rich N Rare 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Empire State (6-7) & Starr Verdict (7-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

