Timeline of Kathua rape case; 6 convicted in gangrape

A local court on Monday convicted six people accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Umar Baig

Six of the seven accused in the horrific gangrape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua have been convicted by a court on Monday, lawyers said. A seventh accused, namely Vishal -- son of main accused Sanji Ram -- has been acquitted by the court, giving him the 'benefit of doubt', said Farooqi Khan, who represented the victim's family in the court.