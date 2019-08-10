Timely help after a natural disaster is imperative

opinion

The well water which is a drinking water source had seen floodwater seep inside, so water is not fit for consumption. Locals say they are buying bottled water but it is expensive and it is impossible to sustain for an extended time period

Although the flood waters have receded in many parts of Thane district, Shahapur residents are facing a drinking water crisis owing to the contamination of wells and damage to the pumping stations, a report said in this paper.

Waterlogging woes may have abated but locals are struggling with the fallout of the heavy rain and extensive flooding over the past few days. They have to deal with muddy tap water, since the wells have been contaminated and there has been damage to the water pumping station.

The local rank and file of the leadership needs to come to the rescue of these people who are facing so much hardship over a basic commodity. We have to keep in mind too that unclean water can spread disease that can become an epidemic.

We need a quick response to this crisis. Water pumps have to be cleaned of the debris which the locals claim is clogging the pump. The leaders should have already been on the spot, bringing in experts who would help clean the pump. A filtration plant may help after immediately cleaning the wells.

Handling a crisis has two aspects. The first is immediate reaction and remedial action while the problem is unfolding. The priority of course is to save lives. The second is to be involved in the aftermath, see how it affects the people and how to tackle the ongoing problems that any unfortunate event has brought about. See the solutions to their logical end and then, demonstrate the tenacity for a long-term solution as this may have a repeat next season. Will and vision must go together.

