Tina Ahuja's next single out: Becomes a modern-day Heer

With today's audiences being bombarded with remixes of popular songs, singles come as a breath of fresh air. Tina Ahuja, who is still riding on the success of 'Milo Na Tum' with more than 28 million-plus views, has her new single Ranjha out with rapper Lil Golu and singer Rigul Kalra.

Tina Ahuja is Aaj ki Heer in this single as she joins the list of classic Bollywood Heers like Sridevi, Nutan, Priya Rajwansh, Sulochana, Zubeida and others. The romantic track was shot in the scenic locales of Goa. Commenting on the occasion Tina said, "All the Heers have in a special place in my heart as I have grown up watching classic films. I always wanted to be a Heer and this song is special as my previous single with 'Milo Na Tum' with Gajendra Verma was a remake of the original Lata Mangeshkar's from Heer Ranjha. It's a quirk of fate to get an opportunity of being Heer immediately in my very next single. Maybe Heer Ranjha film is waiting for me next."

"Winters are the season of love and my soothing romantic track comes at the right time. The song will also make you think about the priceless moments spent with your loved ones and take you on a romantic nostalgic trip making you want to fall in love all over again," commented an ecstatic Tina as she signed off.

