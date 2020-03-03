Tina Ambani on World Wildlife Day: Some of our happiest moments have been spent in the wild

Tina Ambani posts picture with family on World wildlife day, says 'Some of our happiest moments have been spent in the wild'

Business tycoon Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani took to the micro-blogging site to celebrate the world's biodiversity on World Wildlife Day.

She posted a picture along with her husband Ail Ambani and her sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul at a forest. Along with that, she also posted a picture of a leopard and birds sitting on a tree. In her caption, she spoke about cruelty and conservation empowerment.

She wrote, "Some of our happiest moments have been spent in the wild, marvelling at the majesty of the animal kingdom. This planet is theirs as much as ours. Let’s be the voice of the voiceless – speak out against cruelty, empower conservation."

Some of our happiest moments have been spent in the wild, marvelling at the majesty of the animal kingdom. This planet is theirs as much as ours. Let’s be the voice of the voiceless – speak out against cruelty, empower conservation. #WorldWildlifeDay pic.twitter.com/TrAfxLU2o9 — TinaAmbani (@AmbaniTina) March 3, 2020

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3 every year. It is a reminder to fight for endangered species and raise awareness about the Earth's animals and plants. This year, World Wildlife Day will be celebrated under the theme "Sustaining all life on Earth"

