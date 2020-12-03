Tina Ambani remembers Dev Anand, says his absence is felt deeply

Business tycoon Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani remembered veteran Bollywood actor Dev Anand on his 88th death anniversary. Dev Anand died of cardiac arrest on December 3, 2011, in London. He was 88.

Posting a throwback picture with the evergreen hero of the Hindi film industry, former actress Tina Ambani paid rich tributes to Dev Anand. "A toast to the man who opened the door to a world of possibility, creativity, and discovery for me," Tina wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Ambani (@tinaambaniofficial)

Also Read: Tina Ambani takes a walk down memory lane, shares photos from family album

She further thanked the yesteryear actor for believing in her. Recalling her fond memories with Dev Anand, Tina said, "Thank you for believing in me Dev sa'ab. And thank you for the memories. Your absence is felt deeply.."

Dev Anand had cast Tina Ambani, then Tina Munim, in his 1978 film Des Pardes. The film also starred veterans like Pran, Ajit Khan, Amjad Khan, Shreeram Lagoo, Tom Alter, Bindu, Prem Chopra, AK Hangal, and Mehmood. Interestingly, the veteran Bollywood actor is credited for launching many leading ladies of the tinsel town, including Zeenat Aman and Tabu.

Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence. #devanand pic.twitter.com/eMiTRJj7Vj — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) December 3, 2019

Every year, Tina Ambani remembers her mentor and posts pictures in his remembrance. Last year, she shared a then and now picture and captioned it: Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence!

Also Read: Tina Ambani raises toast to 'wonderful men' in her life

Dev Anand left an indelible mark in the minds of movie buffs with classics like Baazi, Paying Guest, Guide, Jewel Thief, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news