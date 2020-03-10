Tina Ambani says Mukesh and Nita bring out the best in each other

Business magnate Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita celebrated their wedding anniversary on March 8. On this occasion, sister-in-law and veteran actress Tina Ambani shared a black-and-white photo of the couple on her Instagram profile saying that they bring out the best of each other.

Ambani conveyed her best wishes to Mukesh and Nita with the caption, “Happy anniversary to a couple who always bring out the best in each other!” The happy couple was clicked at a recent event where Mukesh was wearing a black bandhgala kurta-pajama and Nita look gorgeous as always in an embellished lehenga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Ambani (@tinaambaniofficial) onMar 7, 2020 at 6:17pm PST

The photo posted on Sunday received 1,537 likes, with many of the followers posting their best wishes in the comments and some saying how beautiful the couple looked. Tina Ambani, who often posts photos of her popular family members in her social media accounts, also posted a photo of her nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta-Ambani on their first wedding anniversary on Monday.

