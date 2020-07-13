Tina Kothari: Don't regret missing higher education to start my fashion blog

A fashion blogger and curator at Trending With Tina, Tina Kothari started blogging in 2018 by starting a microblog on Instagram by the name Trending With Tina. From the time she could remember she’d always been interested in all things fashion related which is why she decided to make something out of that passion and that’s how TrendingWith Tina started.

At first, the idea was just to share her take on styling and fashion trends but as the account started getting popular and bigger, she branched into more lifestyle centric content also however her main focus always has and will, of course, be fashion.

In her words, the blog is a way for her to achieve dreams that she couldn’t achieve back when she’d dreamt of them. It is a way to showcase her love for fashion and how it uplifts her mood, has given her confidence and driven her to do things she’d earlier thought were unachievable.

Remembering the time she was in school she says she doesn’t remember ever having a concrete answer to the question about what or who she wanted to become when she grows up. However, that changed when she got into Junior College. She’d always enjoyed dressing up and experimenting with her styles but it was during the final years of her high school that she realized that her hobby could very well become her future too. She decided that she wanted to study fashion. Having made up her mind, when she broke the news to her parents, they were extremely supportive and encouraged her to chase her passion.

Finally, though the big moment of decision making happened when she got an acceptance letter from a university in Sydney. She recalls, that she hadn’t expected it at all. It was the result of one of those “let me just do it for the heck of it things” she had done while sending out applications. But that chance had come to life and now she had to make her choice.

To cut a long story short, Tina didn’t end up going because she wasn’t sure. There were, of course, other factors that nailed the decision for her, she admits. Like her parents weren’t comfortable with the thought of sending her so far away from them but had she been completely sure of it, she would’ve persuaded them to get comfortable with the idea, she says. But she wasn’t and if there’s one thing in her life she confesses, she trusted and still does more than anything or anyone is her inner instinct.

“I don’t take any steps until and unless my gut agrees with me and I’m a hundred per cent sure about it. Some people might call me indecisive or obsessive because of that but to them, I can proudly say that there isn’t a single decision I’ve made in my life that I’m not proud of. Including not going to Sydney for my higher education and starting my fashion blog without being an expert in the field.”, Tina candidly proclaims.

She loves to experiment with her wardrobe and her style and that comes off as one of the main attractive factor of her Instagram feed. Trending With Tina is the online presence of a dream that has lived and thrived within Tina’s heart for the longest time. The dream to share the things that have always managed to uplift her, inspire her and push her to be better and do better. The dream of sharing her love for fashion with others, to make it an indispensable part of her life. That dream has now taken a step out of her heart and thrives in the form of pixels and words on Trending with Tina.

A microblog of all things fashion. Trending with Tina is a portal into her closet. Through this portal she quips she wants to give people a peek into her happy space, to hopefully share with others the joy she gets from the world of fashion. A space to make those who share the same passion, feel safe, acknowledged and inspired. Trending With Tina is a microblog meant to showcase the fashion journey of a person who just happened to love fashion and all things about it enough to dive into it with everything they had. To sum it up in her own words, “I come from the standpoint of being that one friend in your group who is a walking talking fashion encyclopedia and the one you can always turn to when you need advice, fashion or life related. I’m always there, all ears.”

