Tina Philip: Atharv aka Aarush is a sweetheart

Tina Philip said: "The best bit about child actors is that their reactions are not rehearsed. They are so honest. It's an absolute pleasure to work with him"

Actor Tina Philip is loving her time on the sets of Dipti Kalwani's Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna with her little co-star Atharv Johnny Sharma. Talking about working with him, she says, "It’s fantastic! I learn a lot from him every day. Like how to be happy for no reason. To fight tirelessly for something you really want and to always be curious."

Tina further added: "Atharv aka Aarush is a sweetheart. I've never seen a kid as caring as him. He makes sure we eat from his tiffin and then generously shares his chocolates after lunch. We play games during breaks and I teach him maths sometimes since we both love maths," she says.

Ask her if it's tough to work with a child artist, and she says, "I think that depends. With Atharv, he comes prepared on the set and always knows his lines. When he makes a mistake, he himself very cutely says 'cut cut' instead of the director. The best bit about child actors is that their reactions are not rehearsed. They are so honest. It's an absolute pleasure to work with him."

Meanwhile, Tina is really fond of her role too. "The role allows me to act in different dimensions as an actor, which I quite enjoy. I get to do things which surprise me as well. There was a scene where I had to overact and pretend like I was unwell but it was not supposed to look genuine. I had to change my expressions in the same scene for a different character. That was a challenge that I enjoyed. Compared to my previous role Aastha in Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee there is a lot to play with," she says.

