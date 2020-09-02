Tina Philip: In the beginning, a lot of people used to comment on my skin colour

Tina Philip is all set to feature in the upcoming show, Aye Mere Humsafar. Ahead of the same, she has spoken about a lot of things in a recent interview. Right from the importance of mental health to being talked about because of her skin colour, she spilled the beans on almost all.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "I'd say you have to be really thick skinned to be in the industry and you can't really take things to heart. I remember in the beginning, a lot of people used to comment on my skin colour. I think they still do. They used to say things like 'isko chamka do'. I was like, 'Oh God, okay!"

She added, "Am I some sort of a vessel or utensil that I need to be brightened up? Back home in the UK, everybody used to be really appreciative of my skin colour. But I've learned not to take it to heart. And everybody has their opinion, I think if you're good and hardworking, you will get your view. I only have positive things to say. I'm always grateful for the things that I have than, complain about the things that somebody said."

Talking about depression and the issue of mental health, this is what the actress had to say, "To be honest, we can't really judge anybody. And we don't ever know what the other person's going through. Especially with actors, until you really get to know them, you wouldn't ever understand what's going on in their personal life or their family life."

