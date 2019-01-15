Tinaa Dattaa: Not ready to explore negative characters

television

Tinaa Dattaa says she is content playing the girl-next-door as she greenlights the fantasy thriller, Daayan

Tinaa Dattaa

Supernatural dramas are having their moment in the sun. So, it's not surprising that Tinaa Dattaa too finds herself in the make-believe world of Daayan. The actor claims that the different treatment of the show made her come on board. "Among all the supernatural thrillers that are being telecast right now, this one seemed tad different. The story has several plot twists that will keep the audience hooked," she says, adding that one can be assured of quality content considering it is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. "I have worked with Balaji before, so this is a homecoming for me."

While her adarsh bahu act of Ichcha in Uttaran firmly placed her on the map, Dattaa has since rarely explored parts that go beyond Miss Goody Two Shoes, barring her role in Shani. Point out how her latest offering too sees her play an all-white character and she says, "When your show becomes a hit, it takes time to wipe that out from the audience's mind. Several producers wanted to cast me in a grey role. But I am not mentally ready to go into the negative space."

Almost a decade old in television, the actor says her years in the industry have wisened her. Stating that she has cut down on her partying and social media presence, she says, "I do upload a picture every third day, but I have mellowed down. Social media is anyway overhyped. Plus, I don't party with my industry friends as much as I did earlier. I realised it's a waste of time because you won't find many true friends here. Now, I spend more time with my non-industry friends."

