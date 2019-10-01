Tinaa Dattaa opens up about her abusive relationship: I used to hide in my make-up room and cry

Remember Tinaa Dattaa? The actress became a household name due to her portrayal of Ichcha in the television serial, Uttaran. Since then, her life has seen many ups and downs, both professionally and personally.

The television actress recently revealed that she had gone through an abusive five-year-long relationship, leaving her under depression. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Shani actress spoke at length about her past and how she is looking forward for a suitable life partner.

Dattaa said, "I should have told him that it is over. I don’t blame the guy completely because I was also at a very tender age when I fell in love. I was so blinded in love that I thought it was okay for me to put up with an abusive relationship and allowed him to treat me the way he wished. But it was not okay. If a guy raises a hand on you, that means he is not man enough. One shouldn’t let anybody take you for granted and nobody has the right to disrespect you and take away your peace and happiness from you."

"I was so scared to trust people and went into depression. I remember I used to be really sad on the sets and used to hide in my make-up room and cry,” she added.

She is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Daayan in which she is playing a double role. The paranormal romance drama series also stars Mohit Malhotra and Priya Bathija in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview, she said that she is enjoying playing a double role in the show. "Indeed, it's is taxing and challenging as there is a stark contrast between the two roles. And when there is a stark contrast, everything is different right from the makeup to the look and performance. So, it becomes really difficult. Work pressure also increases as at a certain point of time you have to completely portray both of the characters. It becomes really difficult to complete work at times. But it's good to take up challenging roles and experiment with them," she says.

