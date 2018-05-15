Tinseltown on Twitter: Top 5 moments on social media

In an exclusive content collaboration with Twitter, mid-day reveals to you the top five moments on social media, and why their handles lorded over the platform in the previous month

1. After Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) was released on bail on April 7 following his conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the actor took to social media to thank his fans for their unconditional support. Given Khan's popularity, his emotional tweet broke the internet.

2. Although his team lost to Chennai Super Kings on April 10, Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) was quick to applaud Kolkata Knight Riders for putting up a valiant fight. Gracious as always, he even dedicated a post to CSK captain MS Dhoni's daughter — a move that instantly won hearts on social media.

3. AkshayâÂÂÂÂKumar's (@akshaykumar) tweet, urging people to join the initiative that helps underprivileged children with free heart surgeries, went viral in no time.

4. After Punam Yadav bagged the gold medal in weightlifting, Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) applauded India's women athletes for their phenomenal performance at the then-ongoing CommonWealth Games 2018. Cheering for women power, he wrote, "You make us proud Indians".

5. IPL's domination on Twitter timelines continued when Chennai Super Kings won against Royal Challengers on April 25. Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) expressed his admiration for captain MS Dhoni, and in turn won likes on social media.

