Tinsukia Killings: TMC team meets families of deceased
The other members of the delegation were Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra
A four-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Sunday met the family members of the five Bengali-speaking men who were killed by suspected militants in the district, and demanded the perpetrators of "the hate crime" be immediately brought to book.
The Assam government welcomed the TMC delegation, which was led by parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, and asked them to refrain from making any provocative statement. The other members of the delegation were Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Kejriwal meets family of 9-year-old killed in Dwarka