Tinsukia Killings: TMC team meets families of deceased

Trinamool Congress leaders Derek OÃ¢Â€Â™Brien and Mamata Bala Thakur meet the family members of the deceased on Sunday. Pic/PTI

A four-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Sunday met the family members of the five Bengali-speaking men who were killed by suspected militants in the district, and demanded the perpetrators of "the hate crime" be immediately brought to book.

The Assam government welcomed the TMC delegation, which was led by parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, and asked them to refrain from making any provocative statement. The other members of the delegation were Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra.

