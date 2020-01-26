Tiny tot, smartest of the lot

Tiny tot Muhammad Haryz Nadzim, who is all of three years old and lives in the UK made history last week by becoming the youngest member to have been invited to join the British Mensa. Mensa is an IQ society that provides a forum for intellectual exchange among its members who score at the 98th percentile or higher. His mother took him to meet a psychologist and he scored 142 on the Stanford-Binet IQ test, placing him in the 99.7th percentile. The test assesses subjects such as mathematics, reading, memorisation and logical thinking skills.

Nur Anira Asyikin, his mother, is of Malaysian origin. She lives in the city of Durham and works as an engineer. She told CNN that she knew her son was special even before the Mensa took notice of him. She calls him her 'brainbox'. Nadzim was placed on the honor roll for both maths and reading at his Kumon after-school program. "We are so proud and happy for Haryz. He's not only good at academics, but he's just like other children who love playing and growing up. We know he will give so much back to society in the future," said the proud mama.

British Mensa chief executive John Stevenage congratulated the toddler in a statement by saying, "Well done to Haryz on his invitation to join Mensa. He is obviously a very bright young man and we are delighted to welcome him to Mensa." He is just as much a toddler as anybody else. "He really loves painting and reading books, really anything arts and crafts. He loves playing with Legos and Play-Doh especially," said his mother.

Shaadi kay side effects

A Colombian man, helped by friends, faked his kidnapping to get out of his wedding

A man, 55, from the town of Pitalito in Colombia got cold feet as his wedding date neared. He was set to marry his fiancé, a local woman, in front of their families and friends. The nervous groom approached some friends and told them that he wanted to break off the engagement and stop the wedding, but didn't know how. His buddies hatched a devious plan and instructed the groom-to-be to lay low for a few days and called emergency services and fed them a lie about how they witnessed his abduction by a group of armed men riding motorcycle, reported InfoBae, a news website. The entire police force in the district, and the Colombian army was mobilised to look for him. The groom's friends came clean after seeing the manpower and resources that were mobilised for their friend. He and his friends risk being charged with false denunciation, and face a jail sentence of up to six years.

Briefs

People shamed for wearing PJs in public

China: Wearing pajamas in public is a popular fashion fad in parts of China. Government officials of Suzhou city released photos of seven people wearing pajamas in public, along with their surnames and redacted ID numbers. The pictures were taken down from Weibo account after receiving a lot of criticism from citizens.

Tailoring shop charges R1,180 for just trying

Spain: A tailoring shop in the city of Bilbao has courted controversy by charging people 15 euros for just trying on its clothes. Camino Azula Pascual, co-owner of the shop, is tired of wasting her talent and experience helping people who just look, but don't buy. So, she has decided to charge people.

Man sets record, sits in a barrel for 67 days

South Africa: A South African man, Vernon Kruger, broke his own Guinness World Record set in 1997. He broke it by spending 67 days in a barrel atop a 80-foot pole in the town of Dullstroom. He's still in the barrel. Kruger told Sky News that he doesn't plan on coming down for another couple of weeks.

It's a viral

Fish looks like a Picasso painting

A Japanese student, Sakuya, uploaded a picture of a fish he had caught. Netizens pointed out its similarity to Picasso's style in his paintings. The fish has big eyes and blue-ish scales of different sizes. The original tweet garnered 42,000 likes and close to 10,000 retweets.

Out of the left field

Man hijacks airport monitor for gaming

A passenger who was waiting for his flight at an airport in Oregon took over a flight display when he plugged his Playstation 4 into a computer screen that had been displaying a map of the airport. He did it as he needed more screen space to play his game.

