Tips and tricks for energising on a busy day

In today's fast-paced environment, struggling to live an active and healthy lifestyle is always a challenge. Fast&Up Nutrition Ambassador, Pooja Makhija, shares key tips to stay energised and refuel your body, anytime, anywhere.

Always ensure the blood sugar levels in the body are balanced. This can be achieved through easy snacking at a two-hour interval on food items such as fruits, chana, khakra or kurmura. Eating small, frequent meals will keep the blood sugar levels in check.

Sleep is another crucial factor when it comes to being healthy. Ensure you are clocking adequate sleep because only a rested body is an energised body. If people keep increasing their debt of sleep, it will affect energy levels as the days go by and the body will eventually crash leading to lowered immunity. It is important to clock in at least 6-8 hours of rest every day. That is the best way to ensure you recharge your batteries.

Eating a good breakfast and having a balanced diet is very important. This is something people should follow throughout their lives. Do not favour only one food group and zero out the others. One must eat all food groups or else it could lead to major nutrient deficiency, leaving you lethargic and with compromised immunity. Nutrient deficiencies could lead to exhaustion. Vitamin D3, vitamin B12 is crucial to maintaining normal hormones, stamina and keep fatigue at bay. Analyse into your diet. That could be an underlying reason why you are low on energy because you are not putting enough fuel in your car so your car cannot function. Sometimes, complex problems can have simple solutions.

Hydration is crucial at all points. Keep your body well hydrated because a tired body is cranky. Especially during workouts, when the body is undergoing intense and strenuous physical activity, it tends to lose electrolytes through sweat. Before a workout, during and even post-workout, hydration is key. Staying hydrated is essential for effective burning and leads to faster recovery post-exercise. In case your diet is lacking in an important vitamin or mineral you are ignoring unknowingly, a good effervescent multivitamin or effervescent electrolyte replacement will work well so that you can the best out of your day and your exercise regime.

To be fit in times when we are coping to juggle a hectic lifestyle, it is important to keep a benchmark for yourself where you have flexibility and dexterity in the body. Whether you dedicate 200/300 steps every hour or walk 10,000 steps a day, it is important to give yourself regimented breaks.

Keep an alarm if you must remind yourself to walk every hour, especially if you are leading a sedentary lifestyle. If you are doing cardio 4-5 times a week, then there is no need to do this. However, if you are not doing regular physical activity, get up every hour from your chair and give your body that movement so that it will not lose tonality and muscle completely. Be real so your result will also be real.

