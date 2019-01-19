Tips to ace the pointed footwear look

culture

Your shoes say a lot about you, so we invite stylists to tell you how to ace the pointed footwear look

Kareena Kapoor

The idea of pointed footwear was born in France in the 12th century, when King Philip Augustus decreed that the pointed part of soldiers' shoes be six to 12 inches long, as a means to mark their class and rank. Women got to try it out much later, in the 19th century, when men from a French village started making wooden shoes for their brides-to-be, and it was said that the higher the point was, the more the love would be. Some even say that the trend was actually born in ancient Greece, when pointed sandals represented the highest rank. Lore aside, the trend of wearing pointed shoes soon spread across Europe, Mexico and southern USA. "It was Céline's Babouche-inspired shoes in 2016 which started the trend. I believe Valentino and Christian Louboutin are some of the brands who started doing some great pointed footwear later," says designer Yashwardhan Lath. Here's how to find a foothold with the right style:

For the ladies



Malaika Arora

Pointed toe shoes are a classic and can be worn with almost anything — a dress, a pair of flared jeans and skirts. They make the legs look long, adding to the elegance, says Lath, adding, "opt for pumps or flats, because comfort is of the utmost importance." He recommends toe kitten heels similar to Balenciaga's "knife" style, which makes the ankles look shapely.



Deepika Padukone



Priyanka Chopra

Play around with colours. Pair pink pointed toe heels with colours that pop — a fuchsia shirt with a midi or palazzos in a shade of red or orange. You can also opt for a colour-blocking ankle-strap.

The nude option is extremely versatile and a flattering choice for all women, regardless of age, shape and height, since they go with anything — a pair of jeans and top or a body-hugging dress. Spruce it up by opting for one with a metallic sheen

These work well with boots, too. Wear a short dress or hot pants with an oversized T-shirt with knee-length pointed boots.

Every girl should own a pair of black pointed shoes as it goes with anything, though it looks especially good with a flared black number.

For the men



Harry Styles



Shahid Kapoor

"Many people ask 'how pointed is too pointed' when it comes to men's footwear. I believe there's no such thing as long as you can pull it off," says celebrity stylist Saanchi Shah. Pick a pair that's sleek. You can even customise it by adding the initials of your name or motifs of your favourite hobbies on the shoes.



Vicky Kaushal

Glossy black leather pointed-toe shoes are a classic. Team it up with fitting jeans and a t-shirt or shirt — of any colour. It can also go well with a fitting or cigarette sherwani.

A brown pair of pointed shoes in suede are pretty much the nude alternative for men. You can also opt for a pair with buckles, giving it a slight boot look.

Get experimental and opt for a metallic one, and pair it with a smart black, white or metallic suit. Add another shade to the pointed bit to up the glam quotient.

Embrace the desi look, with pointed juttis in any colour, though an off-white one looks royal.



Steven Tyler

