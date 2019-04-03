Tips to flaunt right shades of lipstick

culture

As opting for long-lasting lip colour becomes a priority, here's how you can flaunt shades in the right texture

It was in the 1980s when actress Rekha made make-up an accessory, moving on to bold colours from lip balms, thus adding a slight sheen and moisturising the lips. "The shades stayed in the burgundy spectrum, and it was only last year that nude colours came into vogue, aided by the natural look," says make-up artiste Aditi Mehta. "Soft matte and cream lipsticks are best for summer as they don't make your lips dry up, thus making them look parched or bleed colour," adds Reena Chhabra, of Nykaa Beauty. We pick four textures and tell you how to ace the look.



Aditi Mehta

Lip and cheek tint

Catering to the natural and fresh look, this liquid product gets absorbed by your lips and skin, making the look seem untouched.



Alia Bhatt

Don't worry about touch-ups. Just apply a tinted lip balm of the same colour on your lips once or twice during the day to build on the base that's already there.

Avoid pop shades or reds, and opt instead for pinks and coral.

It looks great with Indian wear, especially with a kohl look.

Make sure you remove it before you go to sleep. Don't do so by rubbing your lips in every direction as that will cause the skin around your lips to sag. Follow an inward motion — from your nose to mouth.

Creamy matte

Though it gives the same effect as the super matte, it's less harsh and still lasts longer than other creamy lipsticks.



Kriti Sanon

Ideal for daily use, it may require touch-ups after meals, but is otherwise perfect to wear to work.

Use a lip pencil of the same colour and outline before applying the colour. This ensures it stays on for longer and there's a tint of colour even if it wears off.

Check your teeth after applying as the texture makes it prone to rubbing off on them.

Scrub your lips and apply some lip balm before your start applying your make-up. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wipe it off before applying the matte cream lip colour. This ensures your lips stay hydrated.

Metallic gloss

"It's like the burgundy lip colour my grandmother used to wear, but in more shades and with more sheen," says Mehta. Meant for those who love to sport the edgy look, the metallic lip gloss has a select fan following as it doesn't suit all skin tones.



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

It has a sheen, which is enhanced as the light bounces off it. Ideal for the rock- chick look.

Apply the gloss over a nude lip colour of the same family to get an even more metallic look.

Make sure the shade matches your skin tone and it isn't too loud. Don't opt for gold or silver before trying it out.

As it's glossy, you will have to deal with your hair getting stuck to your lips. It's best to tie your hair up for such a look.

Super Matte

The convenient, 9-to-5 liquid creation is effortless and also offers a wider range of colours thanks to its texture. "A dark and light chocolate brown will look the same in a glossy shade due to light reflecting off it. But in super matte, you have 10 variations of one shade," says Mehta.



Deepika Padukone

Don't wear it every day as it stays for six to nine hours, which isn't healthy for your lips. It's more apt for a special event or a day when you have to head out after work. If it takes too much time to remove, it can't be too good for your lips, adds Mehta.

It's pigmented and comes out in thick layers. Apply less than one full coat or it will look over the top. But it's smoother, which makes it easier to apply evenly.

Don't opt for it if you have really dry lips since they will look lifeless.

Pick from shades of red or neutral pinks and brown for an evening out.

