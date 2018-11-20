Tips to get the neon eyeliner look for you in the right way!

things-to-do

Instagram is now exploding with fashionistas trying an array of variants of the neon eyeliner. Here's how you too can pull off the look sans any faux pas

Singer Katy Perry was spotted sporting neon blue eye make- up at a gig in LA, where she debuted her neon green hair

Celebrity make- up artist Aditi Mehta shares tips on how to pull off the neon eyeliner look:

* Highlight your eyebrows - make sure they are shaped and filled in.

* Ensure you have powdered your eyelid before applying the eyeliner. If you know you have a long day ahead or will be out during the day, cap it with an eye shadow primer.



Model Shonali Singh was seen with neon eye make- up, possibly one of the few to pull off multiple colours

* Don't wear it for corporate events and shows. This style works well during the day and sundowners.



Rajashree Singha is one model who has tried almost all the variants of the neon eye make- up Multi- coloured

* Opt for pastel colours and don't overdo your clothes. It works best with white or light- coloured clothes. Avoid it with Indian wear.

Multi-coloured

DO: * Make sure your lips and blush areas are neutral, especially around the eyes, because you are already highlighting them by using multiple colours.

* To make sure your eyeliner lasts longer and doesn't crack, use a gel eyeliner, which is oil or cream- based and works well, considering Mumbai's humidity makes you sweat around the clock. Coat your eyeliner with liquid liner or cap it with black matte eyeshadow to lock in your gel eyeliner.

Follow the guideline you have drawn with your winged eyeliner. This will just make the neon colour intense.

DON'T: * Opt for a colourful mascara if you would like to try a neon eyeliner.

If you have to go for brown mascara as it would add softness. Even for the shadow, opt for matte and earthy colours - a neon orange eyeliner with a chocolate- based eyeshadow.

* Don't go beyond two colours. You can use gold highlight on your tear duct, but nothing more than that.

Monochrome

DO: * Stick to a matte colour on your eyelids, as it will make the neon stand out more. If you use shiny colours, the sheen will take away from the neon look. Use only shiny colours if you are using a natural shade, which will allow a little shimmer. But, a matte eye shadow will give it more of an edge.

* Monochrome is in vogue at the moment. But ensure you use a colour from the same family. For example, a stark blue neon eyeliner will go well with a darker blue eyeshadow.

DON'T: * Apply two to three coats of mascara to get volume because it becomes clumpy and messy. Let your liner and sharpness of lines be the focus of attention.

Winged eyeliner

DO: * Stick to one bold colour. Any tone which has a hue of red like an orange or pink, rather than yellow or green, works well on olive and wheatish skin tones.

* While applying a winged eyeliner, it's best to keep your eyes open. Pick the spot where the end of your lash curls and draw a line from there. Follow your lash line as the guideline.

Also, use waterproof or smudge- free eyeliner because you don't want to close your eyes and have your liner on your lid. Gel eyeliners with an angular thin brush work great.

DON'T: * Draw it in one stroke. Make small strokes so that you don't make too many mistakes.

