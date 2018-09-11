Tips to prevent getting urinary tract infection

health-fitness

A urinary tract infection is a bacterial infection that grows within the urinary tract anywhere from the kidneys, the ureters, the bladder and through to the urethra. Women are 10 times more likely to get a UTI than men because of their anatomy. Signs and symptoms of a UTI include: Pain or burning when you urinate, Strong-smelling urine, itching. There are other several causes to urinary tract infections improper hygiene can be the leading cause of urinary tract infections. Another leading cause, especially in people with diabetes and the elderly is urinary stasis or the bladder not fully emptying.

Diabetes has several affects on blood flow and can damage blood vessels and nerves that lead other problems in the body. Excess sugar make the body less resistant to infections and that is why poorly managed diabetes can cause frequent urinary tract infection and other infections in the body. Increased urinary tract infections (UTI) can irritate the prostate area or cause bacteria to enter the prostate and lead to prostatitis.

People with diabetes more prone to UTI and there are several reasons. First, people with diabetes may have poor circulation, which reduces the ability of white blood cells to travel in the body and fight off any kind of infection. Second, high blood glucose levels can also raise the risk of a UTI. And third, some people with diabetes have bladders that don’t empty as well as they should. As a result, urine stays in the bladder too long and becomes a breeding ground for bacteria.

Management of UTI in people with diabetes is exactly the same, except you will be monitoring your blood sugars much more closely because you have an infection. As with any infection, it is recommended to check your blood sugar more frequently.

To prevent getting UTI, Dr Pradeep Gadge, Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre tells you some tips

Try to keep blood glucose levels within your target range as much as possible.

Drink plenty of fluids (mostly water).

Wear cotton undergarments.

Urinate after having intercourse to help flush away any bacteria.

Urinate frequently. Don’t hold your urine in for too long.

Wipe from front to back after using the toilet.

You should see your doctor each time you suspect a UTI.

