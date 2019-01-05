Tips to pull off bomber jackets during winters in Mumbai

things-to-do

Keen to pull off bomber jackets during Mumbai's fleeting winter? Experts tell you how to ace the look with the right fabrics and cuts

Parineeti Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Anushka Manchanda

Cotton to the rescue

Fashion designer Suket Dhir believes that people are looking at versatile clothing today because they genuinely like to sport a look that makes them feel comfortable and look dapper at the same time.

"The old notion of comfy means loose and sloppy is set to be thrown out of the window. So, something that you can wear in the morning to work, and afternoon if you step out for lunch or to a post-work party, is what everyone is going to opt for," says Dhir.

And nothing fits this category better than the bomber jacket. To make life easier for th­o­se of us who live in cities th­at are humid, the designer is styling bomber jackets in malmal, wh­ich will work in Mumbai and Ch­ennai.



Kartik Aryan, Rajkummar Rao

"We are coming out with bomber jackets made from jamdani fabric from West Bengal in my summer collection for men as well as my [gender-fluid] menswear for women collection. The jackets will launch in spring," he informs.



Suket Dhir

War-time origins

A bomber jacket is a derivative of the flight jacket created for pilots during World War I. It was a short and sturdy zippered jacket, initially crafted using leather, and sported an elastic or fitted waist, usually with a fleece or pile collar. These became popular in Europe in the late 1950s and the Eu­ropean Air Forces wore them soon af­ter. A basic form can be seen in what ac­tor Chris Pine is wearing in the mo­vie Wonder Woman, set in World War I.



Chris Pine in Wonder Woman

How to style it right

An item that adds character to the outfit, a bomber jacket can be paired with anything you wear in Mumbai's weather, to make it look cooler. You don't necessarily have to put it on; you can just throw it on your shoulders or tie it around your waist. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani says the easiest thing is to do a tank top with ripped jeans, with a military green bomber.



Shaleena Nathani

Pair it with pointed heels if you're going for a drink. "Or, take an oversized T-shirt with a belt and throw on a bomber. Add a pair of stockings in fun colours," she recommends. You can pair it up with sneakers but make sure you don't do prints on both shoes and jacket — pick one. Make sure your shoes aren't pretty and delicate with floral patterns.

Fitting: Take a cue from luxury fashion house Ba­l­enciaga that re­le­ased their oversized st­yles, ideal to wear with so­m­ething short. "Bomber jackets sh­ould not be fitted. Buy one or two sizes up so that you can have an off-shoulder option. Make sure it's long and doesn't end at your waist," Nathani, says. She also recommends women to opt for men's bombers.

Colours and embellishments: Ca­m­ouflage prints and military green bombers are in vogue, though black is always a good staple. "And if it has go­ld hardware, wear it when you li­ke to dress up any outfit. Go crazy with colours — an orange bomber with jeans and a white T-shirt will look great," Nathani concludes.

