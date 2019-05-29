Tips to reduce double chin

health-fitness

When layers of subcutaneous fat get deposited below the chin, they start looking like a second chin

Looking for a way to get rid of your chubby cheeks and double chin fast? Truth is, just as the rest of your body, your facial muscles need exercise to tone and tighten the skin on your face. It's important to make healthier food choices and follow a good skincare ritual to get glowing skin. But, to lose fat and reduce double chin, you need to do a few facial exercises that can help you achieve your goal of a chiseled face.

When layers of subcutaneous fat get deposited below the chin, they start looking like a second chin. This is a condition is hence commonly known as double chin. Many factors contribute to this condition including diet, age, weight, exercise, genetics or loose skin. This is a more aesthetic concern in individuals than medical and can be easily treated with multiple procedures.

There are many non-invasive treatments for reducing the fat under the chin including milder ones like diet and exercise. But the most popular non-invasive technique that is done is cryolipolysis. CoolSculpting is the first and only non-surgical fat reduction technology to be FDA-cleared for double chin reduction. Facial exercise also helps to reduce double chin slowly. One can opt for laser reduction too for double chin.

