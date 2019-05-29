Tips to reduce double chin
When layers of subcutaneous fat get deposited below the chin, they start looking like a second chin
Looking for a way to get rid of your chubby cheeks and double chin fast? Truth is, just as the rest of your body, your facial muscles need exercise to tone and tighten the skin on your face. It's important to make healthier food choices and follow a good skincare ritual to get glowing skin. But, to lose fat and reduce double chin, you need to do a few facial exercises that can help you achieve your goal of a chiseled face.
When layers of subcutaneous fat get deposited below the chin, they start looking like a second chin. This is a condition is hence commonly known as double chin. Many factors contribute to this condition including diet, age, weight, exercise, genetics or loose skin. This is a more aesthetic concern in individuals than medical and can be easily treated with multiple procedures.
There are many non-invasive treatments for reducing the fat under the chin including milder ones like diet and exercise. But the most popular non-invasive technique that is done is cryolipolysis. CoolSculpting is the first and only non-surgical fat reduction technology to be FDA-cleared for double chin reduction. Facial exercise also helps to reduce double chin slowly. One can opt for laser reduction too for double chin.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Did the accused remove her suicide note, ask family
- Nair Hospital's first-year PG student: Worked 24 hours... six more hours to go
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Make central anti-ragging law more stringent, says state
- Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old rape accused who fled from hospital arrested in Gujarat
- Mumbai: New animal rescue centre at Shilphata to ease SGNP's load
- Aditya Pancholi case: Even after repeated reminders, actress yet to record statement
- With SC order, BMC can finally demolish hutments at Tansa
- Filmy terrorists infiltrate Vasai, nabbed by alert former BSF jawan
- Maharashtra HSC results 2019: Mumbai pass percentage drops by four points
- Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav wanted in forgery case arrested
- 4-year-old girl raped during parent-teacher meet at school
- Divya Spandana: From South actress to Rahul Gandhi's social media guru
- Mumbai gyms where Bollywood stars go to get a toned and fab body
- The village no woman wants to get married into!
- India's first Four-Wheeler Auto Rickshaw Comes to Mumbai
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli