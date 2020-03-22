Tipsy Tuskers

A group of 14 elephants entered a Chinese village in Yunnan, where the locals were practising social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The elephants were probably looking for food, but ended up drinking 30 litres of corn wine. They got so intoxicated that they fell asleep in a tea garden nearby.



Two 'drunk' male elephants were seen lying side by side

The photo of two male elephants lying side by side, presumably passed out drunk, has gone viral on Twitter, garnering thousands of likes and retweets on the social media platform. Parveen Kaswan, a conservationist, wrote on Twitter that many elephants are fond of alcohol and seek it out, only to return to places where they found it before. "In tribal belts people hide country-made alcohol, but somehow elephants find it. They also mark the houses where they found it the last time. If they see drunk people they get irritated, since it was not shared with them." One can bet there were some sore heads the next morning.

30

Litres of wine consumed by the herd

Puppy power

Bachelor's Tinder matches surge after he shares a picture with his doggie on profile

A British man, Dom Dickinson, signed up to all dating platforms including Tinder, Hinge and Bumble, when he was nursing a heartbreak. The 28-year-old didn't find much success on these apps. Dickinson was baffled because he owns a house, runs his own business, and is a fairly good-looking chap.

This was until he added a picture with his puppy, Oscar, to his dating profile. He told Daily Mirror that his luck changed and his matches surged ten-fold, apparently, which left him thinking, "Is it me or my dog that she's attracted to? Don't get me wrong, I enjoy the extra attention, but I do often wonder if it's the dog women are after."



Pic/Dom Dickinson, Facebook



He describes himself as a single dad to his pooch, a cross between a pedigree Bichon Frise and a pure-bred miniature poodle. He bought Oscar from a breeder in 2017 and said that it was love at first sight between them. "People underestimate how much you can bond with a dog. It terrifies me how much I love him. He's my absolute life," he asserted.

Love finds a way

Lovesick folks who have been staying home due to the coronavirus quarantine, can find a respite in the form of an Instagram page called, Love Is Quarantine. Thi Lam and Lance Rix of Brooklyn created this page, which pairs self-isolated singles for blind chats with each other. The page has managed to amass 12k followers, presumably looking for love.

Yeh Haath Humko De De, Colin



Pic/@colindarke, Instagram

Have you ever heard of someone who can use both their hands at the same time to draw detailed sketches? Colin Darke, a lawyer from Detroit fits the bill. The 42-year-old, ambidextrous artist has been creating waves on social media for his portraits of celebrities, animals and landscapes. Darke was inspired to share his art with others after hearing a motivational speaker.

Detox, on the rocks

You can drink clean at drip bars and lounges. These places offer intravenous (IV) nutrient therapies, which release cocktails of vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants directly into a person's veins. Celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus favour these restorative infusions. These concoctions are wellness-enhancing and nurse-administered. They have been designed to help with everything from detoxing and energising to improving athletic performance.

Dough Sculpture

Hannah P, a skilled baker and food artiste from North Carolina, bakes bread that is too good to eat. She creates intricate designs on the bread using a razor blade and a kitchen utensil.

Pic/@blondieandrye, Instagram

Americans celebrate xmas to get over corona

Social media users have shared pictures of some neighbourhoods across the USA that are lit up with Christmas lights to spread cheer during the Coronavirus outbreak. A user on Twitter, who put up lights wrote, "We need some colour and light. We all need some happiness right now."

Booze Factory to make hand sanitiser now

Twin Valley Distillers, a distillery in Maryland, announced its decision to switch production from liquor to hand sanitiser, owing to the shortage of the product because of the coronavirus pandemic. It promptly received federal approval to make hand sanitiser from a recipe of ethanol, glycerol and aloe vera gel.

Man charged for cancelling

'booked' 1.9k stadium seats A Japanese man, Kiyoshi Shibamura, is facing serious charges for causing financial losses to his favourite baseball club, Orix Buffaloes. Shibamura reserved 1,873 seats because he wanted to stand out on TV. He cancelled all, but his own reservation right before the end of the reservation period.

