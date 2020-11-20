'Tired to the bone': US hospitals are overwhelmed

Overwhelmed hospitals in the US are converting chapels, cafeterias, waiting rooms, hallways, even a parking garage into patient treatment areas. Staff members are desperately calling around to other medical centres in search of open beds. Fatigue and frustration are setting in among front-line workers.

"We are depressed, disheartened and tired to the bone," said Alison Johnson, director of critical care at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee.

COVID-19 is killing at least one American every minute, bringing the country to another horrific milestone on Wednesday: 2,50,029 deaths. "If you're alarmed at the 1,700 deaths today, two to three weeks from now, we're going to see 3,000 deaths a day," said Dr Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.

