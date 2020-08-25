Tirupathi Khemka - the man of many hats

Tirupathi Khemka is the chairman of Creative Cinema Private Limited. It is one of the leading artists, celebrities, and talent management companies in India. Creative Cinemas is now a trusted brand name, thanks to the effort put in by Mr. Khemka and his team.

Mr. Khemka is an established entrepreneur who has the experience of managing prominent Bollywood and South Indian celebrities. He can be described as a businessman, industrialist, innovator, and philanthropist. Mr. Tirupati Khemka is a man with the Midas touch. He is a thinker who is on a constant lookout for new talent, ideas, and ways to explore them. He added panache to everything he undertook; be it creating and managing multi-million-dollar businesses, revolutionizing the power generating industry, pioneering the concept of airline charter in the country, breeding industrial relationships, or generously supporting social causes. Besides being the chairman of Creative Cinema Private Limited, he is also the Group Managing Director of the NPEC Group and the Founder of The Art of Cosmic Life. He is a great believer in cosmic energy and believes that it has the power to revolutionize our lives.

Tirupathi Khemka also manages the Aaj ki Naari charitable trust and has also written a book 'Dented and Painted' - a collection of true stories of modern women who had to face oppression and abuse for trying to make a life for themselves. A thorough workaholic and a perfectionist, he believes in using his power of creativity and narration to change the way society perceives things.

Tirupathi Khemka is now a well-established brand amid entrepreneurs. His work through the years speaks for itself, and his reputation has transcended the geographical boundaries of India.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.