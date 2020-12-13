Tirupati temple 'darshan' resumes for old people

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resumed 'darshan' for people above 65, children below 10 and pregnant women after a gap of eight months, provided they follow all guidelines prescribed to check the pandemic.

"TTD decided to resume the Srivari Darshan for above category of devotees henceforth, but within the framework of COVID-19 guidelines and all health safeguards prescribed by the authorities," said a temple official. The temple management suspended paying obeisance to the deity on March 20 and when it was resumed in June as part of Unlock, these categories of devotees were excluded for health reasons.

However, the TTD kept receiving a large number of mails and appeals from devotees, including long pending requests for tonsuring, ear piercing, annaprasana (ceremonial feeding of infants) and shashtipurti (wedding jubilees such as golden, platinum and others)

