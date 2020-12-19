'Tis the season for gifting

For those who bemoan consumerism taking over the spirit of Christmas, gift-giving can become quite an ethical dilemma. This year, we suggest swapping out your luxury retail sprees with shopping at these marketplaces that support local artisans and non-profit organisations.

Sustainably festive

With their focus on reinterpreting traditional crafts into contemporary home ware pieces, Eartthry's Christmas collection has handmade candles in festive scents such as mulled wine and yuletide spices. Zardosi ornaments, and thematic cushions are other alternatives that make for memorable gifts.

Log on: www.eartthry.in



Rare teas from Tea Cultures of the World at Design One’s festive edit

Shopping for charity

A fund-raising initiative by the Sahachari Foundation, Design One is bringing in the festive season with an All Seasons Edit. This collection focuses on promoting local entrepreneurs as well as NGOs, who are invited to showcase their products at no cost. We recommend personalised silver initial bangles from Ella Stein, a fine jewellery brand featuring handcrafted pieces.

Log on: www.designoneonline.com.in

Mask couture

The BARO Marketplace curates handcrafted items from artisans, craftsmen, and designers from across the country. The marketplace's festive edit features three-layered cotton face masks embellished with Christmas wreaths, snowflakes, and Christmas trees. Also on offer are Christmas stockings, scented Christmas ornaments, and a zero-waste Christmas tree made from upcycled fabric, which can be combined in customised gift hampers.

Log on: www.baromarket.in

Gifts for a cause

This year, Firefly, which promotes goods from NGOs and social enterprises, has collaborated with 13 NGOs that offer gifts with a purpose. These include crochet ornaments and toys from Happy Threads, an NGO that supports women artisans, candles from Jai Vakeel, a non-profit supporting autistic children and adults, and nuts and gift hampers from Helping Hands, which funds cancer treatment for the underprivileged.

Log on: www.instagram.com/ firefly_illuminate

Zero-waste goodness

Kala Ghoda-based gallery ARTISANS' is hosting an artisanal Christmas market, featuring upcycled bags, beaded bamboo tea lights created by tribal women, jackets repurposed from sarees, and Gond and Bhil art. All proceeds support artisans and NGOs.

At: ARTISANS', 52 - 56 VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Till: December 24

www. artisanscentre.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news