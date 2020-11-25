This Christmas, try out Upcycled Christmas Decor

Chennai-based Oh Scrap Madras founded by researcher Dominique Lopez and designer Priyanjoli Basu, which is known for upcycling discarded fabric scraps into striking fashion accessories and home decor items, has the perfect range of Christmas decor for you. Basu shares, "At our pop-ups in different cities, our Christmas decor was a massive hit. The lockdown allowed us to extend this reach through social media. We wanted to provide people with cute upcycled alternatives to help reduce their plastic waste while keeping the festive spirit intact." Here are a few of our favourites from their collection:



Priyanjoli Basu

Sustainable packaging

These experiments with the furoshiki wrapping style, complete with gorgeous Japanese flower brooches wowed us. They also have a sustainable rose packaging that you can use to decorate gifting hampers or even wine bottles.

Upcycled buntings

Try the different types of fabric buntings that are not only cute, but also sturdy. The collection also boasts of a multi-coloured wreath made by stitching together fabric scraps that will definitely catch the eye of anyone who passes by your door.

Christmas tree ornaments

Ditch plastic, check out these fabric-made baubles, holly, hearts and bells to brighten up your tree.

Cost Rs 250 onwards

Log on to @ohscrap-madras on Instagram

Also check out

. KaReGhar: The Worli-based design brand is known for upcycling old metal scraps and breathing life into them to create unique art pieces to beautify your home. Don't miss their recycled metal Christmas trees, Mr and Mrs Frosty, and candle stands this festive season.

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Log on to KaReGhar on Facebook

. Sky Goodies: The papercraft brand offers you a range of intricately crafted paper decor items right from happy home paper lamps, air balloon fairy lights and even sets of striking paper angels to watch over your home, crib and Christmas tree.

Cost Rs 249 onwards

Log on to in.skygoodies.co

. Chords and Knots: From Christmas ornaments to jazz up your tree to angel wings dream catchers to keep nightmares away, this online store has many cute accessories to pick from.

Cost Rs 1,800 onwards

Log on to chordsandknots on Facebook

