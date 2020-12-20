'Tis time to wrap and roll

It's the season of joy and gifting, and all of us have fond memories of receiving presents during the season. And, while we may all appreciate a well wrapped gift, store-bought, fancy ones lead to too much wastage . Well, no more. We spoke to six Instagram décor bloggers who shared tips on how to make a gift look all snazzy with material that's lying at home.

Go wrap free



Anupma Rastogi

Anupma Rastogi, @anupmar

Christmas is about family and spending time together. The excitement lies in caring and giving. It's about decorating the home, baking cake, and exchanging gifts. And Santa makes me believe again and again in magic. My favourite memory is that of getting up early and checking gifts by Santa and therefore, even today packing a gift means a lot to me—it shows you care and that the gift is beautiful and thoughtful, inside out.

Material required: White envelope, twig, stickers, Santa cap, dried flowers, pine cones.

Step 1: Use the plain side of the envelope as front for gift wrapping.

Step 2: Make a Christmas tree from twigs and paste using Fevicol.

Step 3: Add a few sticker stars, rope, and you are done.

(For online delivery box, you can hide the brand logo by adding a Santa cap, dried flowers, pine cones etc. No need to wrap)

Go stamping



Navneet Sandhu Singh

Navneet Sandhu Singh, @designdecortravel

Studying at a convent school, Christmas has always been special for me. It's the season to bring in warmth and cheer—so we bake cakes, decorate the Christmas tree, do tablescapes and meet friends and family. My sister and I believed that if we put up a beautiful Christmas tree, Santa would keep gifts near our pillow. And, he did. In beautifully wrapped boxes. It was only years later that we learnt it was our parents who were doing this. But from them, we learnt the importance of well wrapped gifts. Stamping is the easiest way to lift any plain paper wrap or bag. It adds a personal touch to something that can look simple and boring otherwise. Wooden stamps are a good investment as you can use them on any surface.

Material required: Brown paper, ribbon or rope, wooden design blocks and paint



All you need is a few stamps, paint, brown paper and ribbon

Step 1: Wrap the gift in brown paper, leaving more paper at one end.

Step 2: Roll the paper, keeping the ribbon or rope in between. Secure with a tape.

Step 3 Tie up the ribbon in a bow at the top. The gift, wrapped in the shape of a bag is ready.



Stamp your gifts with the contours of your choice

Step 4: Take wooden blocks in the shape of Christmas tree, snowflakes, reindeer, stars, etc and paint them with colour of your choice. Go stamping in whatever pattern you like.

Japanese traditions



Aditi Khattar

Aditi Khattar, @thegreenishaffair

Christmas is when I look forward to the coming year and make the most of the days left! My daughter and I sing carols and spend time indulging in art and craft. I also try to be mindful towards the things I do, especially when it comes to decor and crafts and sustainability is at the helm of it. Furoshiki is a Japanese style of cloth wrapping which was traditionally used to carry gifts, food, etc and can be done with any piece of cloth. Add elements such as ribbons and tags to make it look special.

Material required: Cloth, ribbons, tags, twigs, etc

Step 1: Place the cloth on the table with the patterned side face down. Place your gift diagonally.

Step 2: Bring one corner down and tuck it in; take the opposite side up and wrap around.

Step 3: Take the remaining two sides and tie a knot.

Step 4: Tuck in a twig and add a handmade tag.

Of paper buntings and cinnamon stick



Shilpi Ghosh

Shilpi Ghosh, @shilpshilpabhi

Christmas is the season of happiness, jolly times, love and care. It is so nostalgia inducing. As kids, we used to send gifts and cards to our loved ones. I still prefer giving handmade cards and wrap all the gifts myself. This is my way of showing how much the recipent means to me.

Material required: Old newspaper, piece of jute, real leaves, ribbons, woollen thread, coloured paper and cinnamon sticks.

Step 1: Wrap a gift box in an old, black and white print newspaper.

Step 2: Stick a piece of jute on the wrap for a rustic feel.

Step 3: Wrap around decorative ribbons and make a bow.

Step 4: Make a small bunting with coloured paper strung on a woollen thread. Stick on the box.

Recycled Joy



Delna Wadiwalla

Delna Wadiwalla, creative entrepreneur and interior designer

The value of any gift is double-fold when you make it from scratch by recycling old items. Doing this also helps me teach the value of effort and upcycling to my kids and to those I teach art. In fact, I feel this is far more economically viable than buying ready-made decor. The wreath can be further recycled and used as festive decor.

Material required: Old cardboard box, bubble wrap, newspaper cut into squares, 8' circle shaped cardboard, satin ribbon, spray paint (red and gold), glue, and silver glitter.

Step 1: Take the newspaper squares and cut two edges of the newspaper with a zigzag scissor. Make cones.

Step 2: Stick these cones in a circular manner on the cardboard base. Spray paint in gold colour and let it dry.

Step 3: Repeat layer. Once the spray paint dries, sprinkle silver glitter on it. Allow to dry. Wreath is ready.

Step 4: Cut into strip and make it into flower. Spray paint red.

Step 5: Make a bow with satin ribbon and stick next to the newspaper flower.

Step 6: Place your gift in a cardboard box, wrap it with bubble wrap and spray paint with red colour. Let it dry.

Step 7: Place wreath above it.

Play with words



Bhakti Achhara

Bhakti Achhara, @bhakti_achhara

Exchanging gifts is something I loved even during childhood and now when I am a mother, I love to give my son gifts and be his Secret Santa. I love to see that he believes in Santa and the magic of Christmas. I will continue to wrap his presents in a fun way for him even when he grows up. Recently, my son lost a few of his Scrabble letters and was unable to play—that's when I picked the idea of lettering wraps.

Material required: Old parcel or courier boxes, brown paper bags, used bows and ribbons, scrabble letters, two way tape.

Step 1: Wrap the gift in brown paper and use a ribbon to secure it horizontally and vertically.

Step 2: Add bows on a slightly broad ribbon, place Scrabble letters with a two-way tape. Choose words like hope, peace and joy.

