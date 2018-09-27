Tit-for-Tibet bill passed by US Congress against China

international

Seeks to ensure Americans are given the same access to Tibet that Chinese citizens have to the US

The US has expressed concern in the past about the lack of access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region for American journalists, diplomats, academics and others to report on alleged religious persecution. Representational Image/AFP

The US Congress has passed a crucial bipartisan bill that seeks to impose a visa ban on Chinese officials who deny American citizens, government officials and journalists access to Tibet, China's sensitive Himalayan region.

The 'Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act', which seeks to ensure that Americans are given the same access to Tibet that Chinese citizens have to the United States, was passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.



Pramila Jayapal, Indian-American Congresswoman

"For too long, China restricted access to Tibet, preventing journalists from observing human rights abuses in Tibet and preventing Tibetan Americans from visiting their home country. This bill seeks to reset that table," Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said on the House Floor.

This bill simply requires that if Chinese officials, journalists and other citizens are able to travel freely in the US, then it's only fair that their American counterparts are also able to do the same.

