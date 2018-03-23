Titanium duo David Guetta and Sia reunite for Flames

The three-minute track features Sia showcasing her powerful vocals over pulsating rhythm and percussive guitars



David Guetta

After the success of tracks like Titanium, She wolf (Falling to pieces), Bang My Head and Helium Remix, popular DJ-record producer David Guetta and singer Sia have joined forces again for a new track titled Flames. They describe the song, which released on Thursday, as a "motivational anthem", reports rollingstone.com.

The three-minute track features Sia showcasing her powerful vocals over pulsating rhythm and percussive guitars. Guetta is scheduled to perform the song for the first time at Miami's three-day Ultra Music Festival ending on Sunday. In an interview with New York Post, the 50-year-old described the new song as a "funky" dance track with a "big pop melody".

"Sia sent me a simple song that was just a piano and her voice. I love everything she writes. To me, her voice is so incredible," he said. He also revealed that it took a year for them to record the track, to which they wanted to lend a global appeal. "Flames" marks the sixth collaboration for Sia and David. Other than Sia, the record producer has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, French Montana and Sean Paul.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever