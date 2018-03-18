Tit-for-tat over ex-spy poisoning: Russia expels 23 UK diplomats

British Prime Minister Theresa May this week expelled 23 Russian diplomats and severed high-level bilateral contacts over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia

Russia has announced it is expelling 23 UK diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain. The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that it is ordering the closure of the British Council, a government organisation for cultural and scientific cooperation, and that it is ending an agreement to reopen the British consulate in St Petersburg. It ordered the diplomats to leave within a week.

The statement said the government could take further measures if UK takes any more "unfriendly" moves toward Russia. British Ambassador Laurie Bristow was called to the Foreign Ministry to be informed of the moves.

British Prime Minister Theresa May this week expelled 23 Russian diplomats and severed high-level bilateral contacts over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Britain's foreign secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering the poisoning of the Skripals. While Russia has denied involvement in the attack, Western powers see it as the latest sign of alleged Russian meddling.

