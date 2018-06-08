Title-chasing Lewis Hamilton returns to favourite Montreal circuit

The defending four-time champion, who leads nearest rival and fellow four-time champion Sebastian Vettel by 14 points after six races, claimed his maiden Formula One win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2007

Since then Hamilton has added five more wins including a hat-trick of Mercedes triumphs in 2015, 2016 and 2017 to move within reach of becoming the first man to secure four straight pole positions — he converted pole in each of those years — and four consecutive wins. Hamilton's pole success last year enabled him to equal three-time champion Ayrton Senna's record of 65 pole positions, a feat that saw him presented by the Senna family with a helmet worn by the great Brazilian.

Since then Hamilton has added five more wins including a hat-trick of Mercedes triumphs in 2015, 2016 and 2017 to move within reach of becoming the first man to secure four straight pole positions — he converted pole in each of those years — and four consecutive wins. Hamilton's pole success last year enabled him to equal three-time champion Ayrton Senna's record of 65 pole positions, a feat that saw him presented by the Senna family with a helmet worn by the great Brazilian.

That display of emotion confirmed Hamilton's unchallenged supremacy in Montreal, but he faces a much more difficult challenge from rivals this weekend as the leading teams take their scheduled revised second engines of the season.

