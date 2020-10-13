Title confusion! Tikli and Laxmi Bomb bears the brunt for Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb

Ever since the trailer of Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar was released, filmmaker Aditya Kripalani is bearing the brunt due to the similar title of his 2017 film, Tikli and Laxmi Bomb. A section of netizens, including Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, demanded a boycott of Kumar's film, especially after the star shared a video defending B-Town against allegations of drug abuse. Irate net users have started giving low ratings on Google review to the Suchitra Pillai-starrer. Now, Kripalani is approaching the producers' association to address the issue.

Tikli and Laxmi bomb – a book based on sex workers, their lifestyle and the fight to run their community by women and for the women, has been adapted into a feature film. Actresses Chitrangada Chakraborty and Vibhawari Deshpande play Tikli and Laxmi respectively. It also has Suchitra Pillai essaying a pivotal role in this film.

Speaking about Laxmmi Bomb, the film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster "Muni 2: Kanchana". Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, also directs the Bollywood remake, co-starring Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Akshay essays a transgender in the film, and he says pulling off the role was challenging.

Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will also be a part of Bellbottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Raksha Bandhan. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a majority of the films that were supposed to arrive in the cinemas directly streamed on the OTT platform. However, by the beginning of next year, the situation should hopefully be under control and perhaps this is why the makers have announced the date of its release- April 2, 2021.

