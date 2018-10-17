Titli death toll hits 26, over 57 lakh affected

national

Cyclone Titli affected people wait to get food at Mandasa. ic/PTI

The Odisha government on Tuesday confirmed that the death toll in the very severe cyclonic storm Titli and subsequent flooding in the state has increased to 26, while 57 lakh people have been affected.

"Eighteen victims were reported in Gajapati district alone. Of these, 15 of them were killed in a landslide in Baraghara village," said Special Relief Commissioner, Bishnupada Sethi.

Three deaths were reported in Ganjam and one each from Angul, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts, said the SRC. The district collectors have been asked to sanction `4 lakh ex-gratia each to the victims' next of kin, Sethi said. He said about 900 kms of roads in 35 blocks of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal have been severely damaged.

