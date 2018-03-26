TMC and Thane traffic police to open a traffic park at Ghodbunder Road

A traffic park, a joint initiative of the Thane Municipal Corporation and Thane traffic police, is set to open next month at Ghodbunder Road

A traffic park, a joint initiative of the Thane Municipal Corporation and Thane traffic police, is set to open next month at Ghodbunder Road. Spread across two acres, the park has mainly been built for children between the ages of four and 18 to educate them about traffic rules and responsible driving.



Pics/Datta Kumbhar

There will also be skill enhancement programmes at the park for adults. The TMC tied up with Honda and Maruti Suzuki for the initiative, which is a brainchild of Rashmi Karandikar, former DCP of Thane police's traffic division.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates