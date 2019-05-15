TMC blamed BJP for Kolkata violence, dubs Amit Shah 'liar'

national

The two parties also sparred over vandalisation of Ishwar Chandra Vidya Sagar's statue on during the BJP rally

Derek O'Brien. Pic/PTI

Calling BJP President Amit Shah a "liar and cheater", the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused the BJP of vandalizing Bengali polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue during clashes at his roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"BJP people indulged in the violence during Amit Shah's roadshow. The roadshow is just a roadshow, you are not supposed to paste posters on government buildings and other places," TMC MP Derek O'Brien told the media.



O'Brien showed two videos in which people were seen vandalizing public property. The TMC leader claimed he had 44 more such videos which he said can prove that "BJP goons" were involved in the violence in Kolkata.



"These videos establish that the BJP President is a liar and cheater."



Another TMC leader, Manish Gupta, accused the BJP of bringing "goons" and keeping them in hotels to indulge in violence.



O'Brien also accused the central forces of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.



"The Central forces are in league with the BJP in Bengal. They are in alliance with the BJP."



O'Brien said he along with a TMC delegation will meet the Election Commission and lodge a complaint regarding the violence, and also hand over the videos which he said were "authentic proof" against the BJP.

"The streets of Kolkata are filled with sadness today. BJP president Amit Shah does what he does, with his hired goons from outside of Bengal. He tried to justify what happened yesterday, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar has discovered the Bengali alphabet and wrote 'Barna-Parichaya'. Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar is the leader of the 'Bengal Renaissance'," the TMC spokesperson hailed the reformist.

