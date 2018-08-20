TMC leader: Don't upload animal sacrifice pictures on social media of Eid-ul-Azha

national

A Trinamool Congress parliamentarian on Sunday advised people to desist from uploading pictures of animal sacrifice on the social media on Eid-ul-Azha, so that the sentiments of no community are hurt. Animals are sacrificed during Bakri Eid, slated to be celebrated on Wednesday.



"I also call upon everybody not to walk the cattle earmarked for sacrifice through the streets, but take them to the site of sacrifice in covered vans," said Trinamool Lok Sabha member Idris Ali.

