TMC will win all LS seats from West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, who mooted the idea of a federal front to defeat the BJP, said, "We don't bother about the chair. We only bother about people and the country."

Mamata Banerjee. Pic/PTI

Claiming that the TMC would win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the next general elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally said the party would oust the BJP to save the country. She said the BJP's strength would drastically reduce in the next LS polls.

"We will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It is our pledge. We will oust the BJP to save the country. We will organise a big rally here in January and invite all the [opposition] leaders," she said at the TMC's annual Martyrs' Day rally. The party presently has 34 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal.

Banerjee, who mooted the idea of a federal front to defeat the BJP, said, "We don't bother about the chair. We only bother about people and the country." Taking a dig at BJP for the collapse of a makeshift tent at PM Narendra Modi's rally at Midnapore, she said, "They cannot build a pandal. How can they build the country?" The CM also said the number of BJP's Lok Sabha seats would significantly come down in other states.

42

No. of Lok Sabha seats in WB

Chandan Mitra joins Trinamool

Former BJP leader and two-time Rajya Sabha member Chandan Mitra and four Congress lawmakers in West Bengal on Saturday joined Trinamool Congress at its Martyrs' Day rally yesterday.

