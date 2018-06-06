TMC worker shot dead; party accuses BJP

Following the incident, the TMC has accused the BJP of the attack

An All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in West Bengal's Bagnan town, on Monday, three days after a second BJP worker was allegedly killed in the state. Following the incident, the TMC has accused the BJP of the attack.

The worker, identified as Mahasin Khan, was on his way back home when he was shot late on Monday night, according to the police. Khan, 50, who had joined TMC two years ago, was earlier with Congress. His wife had recently won the panchayat polls. Last week, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani accused TMC of targeted killings of BJP workers in Bengal after the bodies of two BJP workers — Dulal Kumar and Trilochan Mahato were found hanging in Balarampur.

