TMKOC makers want Kal Penn on board, even if for few episodes

television

Taarak Mehta's producer reaches out to Harold & Kumar cult star Kal Penn for a part in the show after his Ladies Bhai video goes viral

Kal Penn in the video. (Right) A still from the popular show

Twitter went into overdrive yesterday when Kal Penn of the Harold & Kumar series fame posted a video that saw him as Ladies Bhai, a flamboyant Gujarati who claims to have a way with women. While his 45-second-long spoof on Gujarati stereotype earned him many a laugh, a fan tweeted that the actor deserves a place in India's longest comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC).

The innocent remark got a prompt reply from Penn, who wrote, "You joke but this has legit been a goal", thus sending Twitterati into a frenzy. Soon enough, fans started urging the makers of the sitcom to rope in the Indo-American actor.

Also Read: After Disha Vakani, another actress quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?



Kal Penn. Pic/Getty Images

On his part, Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of TMKOC, wrote to the actor, "Kalpen bhai! Great to hear from you, I already have an empty flat beside Jethalal's in Gokuldham so you're always welcome (sic)."

When mid-day reached out to the producer, he revealed that he had already initiated a conversation with Penn. "I will be happy to have him on board, even if it's for a few episodes. I have asked him to DM [direct message] his contact number to me. I will take it forward from there."



Asit Kumarr Modi

Modi, whose show has given the memorable characters of Jethalal and Dayaben to Indian viewers, added that the colourful personality of Penn's Ladies Bhai is a perfect fit in the eccentric world of Gokuldham. "He is an effortless actor with perfect comic timing. Taarak Mehta is all about the story, timing, and response to other co-actors."

Also Read: Ami Trivedi to replace Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Also read in Gujarati

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates