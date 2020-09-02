TMKOC star Jennifer Mistry: Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta will stay in everyone's hearts till eternity

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry who plays the character of Roshan, Sodhi's wife, shared an emotional post about Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta's departure from the show. She not only bid adieu to the old cast but also welcomed the new members to the show, Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri. Here's what she posted.

In an interview earlier, Anjali Mehta shared the reason for her exit from the show. "Yes, there were issues, but I believe that sometimes, silence speaks for itself. Also, I felt that I needed to move on and grow. I need to explore other platforms like films and web series. Also, when you become a part of a project for such a long time, you settle into a comfort zone and don't think of any other opportunities. Over the last few years, I got some interesting offers, but I let them go because I felt this show was my family."

Last year, Monika Bhadoriya, who played the popular character Bawri had also left the show. The actress reportedly quit due to differences with the makers. Monika was unhappy with her pay scale and demanded a hike, which didn't work out well, following her exit from the comedy series. Before her, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Atmaram Bhide's daughter Sonu Bhide in the show had quit concentrate on her studies. She was replaced by Palak Sidhwani.

Another character to be missing from the scene is Daya Ben, played by the inimitable Disha Vakani. Disha had left the show on maternity break but didn't return even after two years. During an episode shot during Navratri, she made a brief appearance on the show through a video call.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

