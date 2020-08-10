TN 10th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu board declares Class 10 results soon at tnresults.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

TN 10th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) declared the Class 10 results today. Students, who appeared for the TN SSLC Examinations 2020, can check their results on the board's official website at tnresults.nic.in.

This year, over 9 lakh students had registered to appear for the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020 examinations. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exams 2020 examinations were held from March 27 to April 13. According to the official notification released by the Tamil Nadu government, students can check their Tamil Nadu SSLC 2020 results by registering their date of birth, and roll number.

On August 4, KA Sangottiyan, the education minister of Tamil Nadu took to Twitter and said that steps were being taken to provide the examination results of the 10th class students as soon as possible.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2020:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

Click on the submit button, your TN SSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu DGE has decided that 80 per cent weightage would be given to marks in the quarterly and half-yearly assessment test, while 20 per cent weightage will be given to attendance. Last year, the TN SSLC Result was declared on April 29 with the overall pass percentage standing at 95.2 per cent.

