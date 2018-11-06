TN Governor, CM K Palaniswami extend Diwali greetings

national

The Chief Minister, in his greetings, said, "Diwali is celebrated for the killing of a demon Narakasuran. Let the festival bring happiness and prosperity."

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and other leaders have extended their wishes to the people of the State on the eve of Diwali. In his greetings, Purohit appealed to the people to brighten the lives of others just like how one lights lamps.

Regarding it as one of special festivals, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam expressed hope the occasion would get rid of the sufferings of the people and usher in happiness and peace. Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss, greeting the people, said let the festival foster fraternity and peace among the masses. AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran said, "Let the festival facilitate us to realise our dreams."

