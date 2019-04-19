TN HSC Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board 12th exam result declared

results

The Tamil Nadu 12th board Result 2019 has been declared on the official websites of the board i.e. www.tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019 has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations. Students now can finally breathe a sigh a breath of relief! Students will be able to check the official website of Tamil Nadu board on www.tnresults.nic.in. However, it would be simpler to check your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2019 on Jagran Josh.

The Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2019 is a major stepping stone for the students as it will help them to decide their choice of undergraduate programme that they would like to pursue in college. Therefore, it becomes extremely crucial for 12th students to get their hands on the right Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2019.

The Tamil Nadu 12th students and candidates are advised to steer from all rumours and access their Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019 from reliable sources only.

Check your results at www.tnresults.nic.in. and www.jagranjosh.com.

Follow the below steps to access your Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2019:



Visit the official websites- tnresults.nic.in

Click ‘TN 12 th Result 2019’ tab

Result 2019’ tab New Login window will open

Enter roll number

Your TN HSC Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Download and printout the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2019

Post seeing your results, candidates and students are advised to take a printout of the same for future reference purpose as it will help them to take provisional admission until the original documents are made available.

Students can also check their results via SMS:

The Tamil Nadu Board will also make Tamil Nadu 12th result 2019 available through SMS for candidates to access their TN 12th Result 2019 on the go. The details of the SMS services will be shared on the official websites by the Tamil Nadu Board. Before availing the SMS service, candidates must keep their Tamil Nadu 12th hall ticket/ admit card handy in order to download their Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2019 effortlessly.

