To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel to roll out soon!

The movie, released in August on the streaming platform, also featured Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard, Andrew Bachelor, Anna Cathcart and John Corbett

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are officially returning for the sequel of To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Netflix confirmed that it will go ahead with a sequel to the romantic comedy. The movie is based on Jenny Han's To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy. Sofia Alvarez is writing the screenplay for the film, even though no director has been attached to the project. Details on the release date are also awaited."

Susan Johnson, who helmed the original film, confirmed last month that a sequel was in development, in a post on her Instagram account. Netflix had then said that a sequel was under discussion.

The story follows a high school student whose life spins out of control when the secret love letters for every boy she has ever loved — five in all — are mysteriously mailed out. Han also wrote P.S. I Still Love You and Always And Forever, Lara Jean, as the second and third books in the trilogy.

