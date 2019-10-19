To avoid cheating, college asks students to wear cardboard boxes

In a bizarre incident, first-year students of Bhagath PU college in Haveri, Karnataka were made to sit for examinations wearing cardboard cartons which covered their heads, in order to avoid them from cheating. A hole was cut out on the front for their faces.

Photos of the students wearing cardboard boxes and writing their exam went viral on social media on Friday. As soon as the officials of the education department were apprised about the situation, they ordered the institution to stop the practice.

Karnataka: Students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reportedly to stop them from cheating. (16.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/lPR5z0dsUs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

According to The Times of India, SC Peerjade, deputy director, PU Board, described it as "an inhuman idea in the examination hall."

A director of the college, MB Sateesh said it was just an experiment and the consent of the students had been taken. "We implemented this idea to curb malpractice and not harass students. This is just an experiment. We discussed it with students and took their consent. We are following all rules imposed by the PU department."

Peerjade said, “When I got a message about this, I immediately went to the college and ordered the management to stop the practice. I also issued a notice to the college management and am contemplating disciplinary action against them for implementing this idea."

He said he had also told the students to alert the department in case of any such malpractices. "There are traditional ways of managing students and preventing malpractice in the examination hall and the college can resort to them."

Meanwhile, Twitterati was left amused and they could not stop laughing.

Kids write school exams



Adults write Board exams



Legends write cardboard exams — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2019

Teacher be like:



Kitna maza aara hai. Ab me aaram se soo sakti hu. pic.twitter.com/16DMC1kY8o — Pratik ModiðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@pratikmodi2) October 18, 2019

Think out of the box or as if there is no boxðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/s8i7EXl0fM — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) October 18, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates