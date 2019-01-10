To celebrate Petta release, Rajinikanth fans say 'I Do' outside theatre

regional-cinema

The same thing happened on January 10 when two of Rajinikanth's die-hard fans in Chennai decided to celebrate the release of Petta by getting married on the same day

Petta

Rajinikanth isn't just treated as an actor or a superstar down South, and this fact is no more a secret. Such is the craze for the 'Thalaiva' that people go all out to shower their love on him and his films.

The same thing happened on January 10 when two of Rajinikanth's die-hard fans in Chennai decided to celebrate the release of his upcoming flick, Petta by tying the knot with their loved ones on the same day.

Not just this! The couple, Anbarasu and Kamachi, tied the knot outside the Woodlands Theatre, on Thursday. A stage was set-up where the ceremony took place with all the rituals and customs. Thereafter, food was distributed to all the fans who had gathered outside the multiplex to watch the movie.

Describing his association with the megastar as an enriching experience, Subbaraj says Rajinikanth's understanding of cinema reflects even in the smallest of his inputs. "I gave him a bound script before starting the film. On the first day, Rajini sir came with many changes that significantly improved the film." In fact, he credits the actor for the idea of roping in two antagonists for the film. "Rajini sir believed in having a strong antagonist to give the story a good kick. That is why when Petta demanded two antagonists, we decided on Nawazuddin [Siddiqui] and Vijay Sethupathi."

The Tamil version of the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial released today while the Hindi dubbed version will hit the screens on Friday. Petta marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sasikumar, Simran, Trisha, Mahendran, Bobby Simha and Guru Somasundaram.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS