To dye for

things-to-do

Create colourful patterns on leather at this batik dyeing session

Turn sheets of leather into attractive material that can be used to make items like shoes, bags, wallets and belts. In this three-hour workshop by Iteeha, participants will learn the batik art of dyeing leather using wax-resistant techniques. They will be working on goat leather and provided all the necessary equipment. Participants can also take the final product home.

"This is an Indian craft from Shantiniketan near Kolkata, and we provide complete training from the basics to post processing techniques like washing and maintaining the leather," says Ritika Jhunjhunwala, creative head at Iteeha.

On May 30, 1 pm to 4 pm.

At Iteeha Studio, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 7506122332

Cost Rs 1,990

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates