To grow as an artist, here's how Prabhas has been spending time on his artistry

It's no secret that Prabhas is one of the biggest names of Indian cinema and enjoys an enviable fan following for many reasons. The actor became a mass favourite after his commendable performance in the two-part big banner film Baahubali and Saaho which left an everlasting impact on it's audience.

Prabhas has made back to back announcements in the year 2020 and all his projects are underway to impress his fans and the audience. However, the superstar is always wanting for more from his movies, acting and himself.

A source close to Prabhas shares, "Prabhas has been working a lot during this lockdown, he has gone through a lot of scripts, all from different genres because he wants to further explore the actor in himself. He has been selecting films that will challenge him and help him grow, all his announcements are very different from each other, further proving the scale of versatility that he possesses."

This sure makes it clear how the actor took the lockdown as an opportunity to rekindle and think profoundly about the scripts he read, projects he would want to be associated with.

The actor has climbed the speedy ladder of success but what paved the way for success was the way he nurtures his craft and artistry. With each film, we have seen him expand his horizons. As an actor and more so as an artist, he wishes to explore his craft that is his phenomenal acting and bring a sense of maturity to his all-round skills. As quoted by the source, none of his upcoming projects collide with each other in terms of genres or storyline- this shows the kind of effort and thought the Pan-India star puts in even when he is of off-screen. The south star has made back to back announcements and is always riding on a cinema high.

